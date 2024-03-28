Bajaj Finance Shares Jump To Two-Month High On Unit's IPO Plans

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. surged to a two-month high on Thursday as its wholly owned subsidiary is likely preparing for an initial public offering by the end of 2024.

The discussions for Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s IPO are still in their initial stages and several investment banks are pitching for the mandate, people aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

The company is said to be seeking a valuation of $10 billion. However, nothing is finalised yet as discussion is in nascent stage. The tentative size of the IPO is expected to be around $1 billion, the people added.