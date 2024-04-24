360 One Shares Surge After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates, Jefferies Raises Target Price

Jefferies raised its target price for the stock to Rs 930 apiece from Rs 900 apiece earlier, while maintaining a 'buy' on the stock. "We tweak estimates for the slightly better pickup in distribution products that drives a 3% EPS upgrade," the brokerage said.

Citi Research has a positive catalyst watch open for the stock as the company's management has guided 25-30% of recurring flows from new strategies over the medium term following stellar Q4 results.

"Additionally, management expects lagged productivity benefits stemming from geography expansion, bandwidth augmentation and flows from new segments," it said.