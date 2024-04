(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Nestlé SA in August shuttered production of Nesquik chocolate milk powder in South Africa, citing falling demand. A year ago, Unilever Plc pulled the plug on the manufacturing of home-care and skin-cleansing products in Nigeria to “sustain profitability.” And pharma giants Bayer AG and GSK Plc have outsourced distribution of their products to independent companies in Kenya and Nigeria.