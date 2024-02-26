Zuckerberg’s Asia Tour To Range From AI To Ambani Wedding Party

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg plans to travel to Seoul to meet with partners, the spokesperson said, declining to elaborate further. He is tentatively scheduled to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the details are private. He’ll also meet Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Jay Y. Lee to discuss cooperation in AI and LG Electronics Inc.’s CEO to talk about joint development of an extended reality headset, according to local media reports.