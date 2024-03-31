Zomato Receives GST Demand Worth Rs 23.36 Crore From Karnataka Authorities

Zomato Ltd. on Saturday gets tax demand and penalty notice worth Rs 23.26 crore from Karnataka tax authorities.

The company received the order for FY 2018-19 for the GST return and accounts by the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Karnataka, the company ananounced through an exchange filing on Sunday.

The order raises the demand of GST of Rs 11.27 crore along with applicable interest and penalty bringing the total to Rs 23.26 crore.

The company added that it had submitted the relevant documents and judicial precedents that were not "appreciated" by the authorities.

Zomato added that it believes it has a "strong case" to defend the matter before the appellate authority and does not expect any financial impact on the company.