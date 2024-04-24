Zilingo's Ankiti Bose Files FIR Against Co-Founder, Ex-COO Alleging Threat To Life, Sexual Harassment

The FIR has been registered at the Kasturba Marg Police Station in Borivali East, Mumbai, under Sections 354-A and 354-D, which pertain to stalking and sexual harassment. According to the FIR, in March 2021, Kapoor and Vaidya demanded sexual favours in exchange for Bose to retain her position as CEO.

She has also alleged Kapoor and Vaidya indulged in defamatory posts online, even after her removal from the company, and she has filed a complaint since there is a threat to her life.

Further, according to the FIR, Kapoor and Vaidya are also accused of defaming Bose in front of the company's investors by manipulating facts and intentionally concealing essential documents and information.

Bose attributed the delay in filing the FIR to her new job in Singapore, because of which she couldn't travel to Mumbai to file a formal complaint.

Pradeep Kumar Jain, managing partner at law firm Singhania & Co., confirmed that Bose, who is their client, had lodged the FIR.

Zilingo, which had investors such as Sequoia Capital India and Temasek Holdings, had been one of the highest-profile startups to emerge from Singapore.

It came under scrutiny following an accounting probe and the CEO's suspension in April 2022. Bose and Kapoor founded Zilingo in 2015 and raised as much as $225 million at a near-unicorn valuation of $970 million in 2019, when Bose was 27 years old.