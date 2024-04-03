Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Plans To Introduce Budget Brands In India

Manikis further noted that 'We are growing faster in tier II and III cities as the government is now building new infrastructure across India, with railways, airports, highways. I believe there is an enormous opportunity to create new destinations in the country.'

'One of our key targets and plans for the next coming years is to bring some of our brands that are growing in other parts of the world, like the Days Inn, Super 8 and Vienna House, which we recently acquired in Europe,' Manikis said.