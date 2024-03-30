Wockhardt To Use Funds Raised Via QIPs To Retire External Debt: Founder Habil Khorakiwala

Wockhardt Ltd. will use the money raised through qualified institutional placement to normalise and generate cash flows for future needs. It also plans to retire an external debt of Rs 100 crore through a fundraise.

The pharmaceutical company has raised Rs 480 crore by allotting 92,85,163 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 517 apiece, representing a 5% discount to the QIP floor price of Rs 544.02 per share, according to an exchange filing issued on March 26.

A range of products for diabetes is set to be introduced within the next 3-4 years, Habil Khorakiwala, founder and chairman of Wockhardt told NDTV Profit.