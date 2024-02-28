Wish U.S. Had A Leader Like Modi, Says John Chambers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the best global leaders, according to John Chambers, who wished the United States had someone like him in charge.

"Modi is one of the best leaders in the world; we wish we had someone like him in the U.S.," Chambers, the current chairman of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, told NDTV Profit.

The former tech titan is also bullish about India's prospects in the world. "India is destined to become the world's largest economy," he said, adding that in over a decade, India's economy would be 90% bigger than China's.

One of the reasons India has risen to the top is its willingness to take risks. A few years ago, that was not the case, he said. This, according to Chambers, is because of the push from PM Modi.

He also said that he's been betting on artificial intelligence companies, including a few Indian firms, for seven years. The technology, he said, will have a positive impact on the world and benefit every citizen, even as he has concerns regarding job displacement due to it.