Who Was Paolo Pininfarina? Anand Mahindra Mourns Loss Of Auto Mogul
In an emotional post, Anand Mahindra shared the story of how Mahindra Group acquired Paolo Pininfarina's company.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday mourned the loss of auto mogul, Paolo Pininfarina who died in Turin on April 9. Pininfarina, 65, was chairman of the Pininfarina Group.
In a post on social media platform X, Mahindra penned an emotional note on the passing away of the celebrated car designer. He wrote, "I mourn the untimely passing yesterday of Paolo Pininfarina, scion of one of the most illustrious families of Italy.
This was a great personal loss for me.
When we were bidding to acquire his flagship design company, we told Paolo that our goal was to turn his grandfather Battista’s dream of producing a car under his own family name into reality.
Historically, Pininfarina had designed the most aesthetically beautiful cars only for manufacturers like Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Peugeot. So Battista (nicknamed ‘Pinin’) never had the pleasure of seeing his name on the front of the car.
After acquiring the company, we went about designing the Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar and when it was launched, we shared an enormous sense of fulfilment with Paolo. The dream had been fulfilled.
Paolo remained chairman of Pininfarina till his passing and we will miss his custodianship of the brand, his strong design sensibilities and his bonds with our company.
And I will personally miss the warmth of all the good times I enjoyed together with him.
Paolo, I know you are driving on some heavenly highway, towards your grandfather, who will tell you how proud of you he is.
May your soul always be in peace."
According to a post shared by the company on X, Pininfarina's wife Ilaria along with his mother Giorgia Gianolio, and his five children were with him during his last moments.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Chairman Paolo Pininfarina, who left us today in Turin at the age of 65. Until his last moments, he was surrounded by his wife Ilaria, his children Greta, Giovanni, Iole, Tullio, and Giulia, his mother Giorgia Gianolio. pic.twitter.com/tw3CEMwORV— Pininfarina (@PininfarinaSpA) April 9, 2024
Who Was Paolo Pininfarina?
Paolo Pininfarina was born in Turin on August 28, 1958. He belonged to the esteemed Italian family renowned for its contributions to automotive design. His grandfather, Battista founded Carrozzeria Pinin Farina in 1930, a design house that significantly shaped the automobile industry.
Paolo was made the chairman after the tragic death of his older brother, Andrea, in a Vespa accident near the company's headquarters in Cambiano in August 2008. Paolo earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin before gaining experience at Cadillac, Honda, and GM. He then started his career with the family business in 1982, showing his expertise and commitment to the automotive industry.
All of us at Automobili Pininfarina are deeply saddened by todayâs news of the passing of Paolo Pininfarina. Paolo Pininfarina was integral to the creation of Automobili Pininfarina in 2018. Itâs a fitting legacy that his name and signature appear on every Battista we build. pic.twitter.com/NvaMHYXQNk— Automobili Pininfarina (@AutomobiliPinin) April 9, 2024
Pininfarina has designed over 600 automobiles, with most being Ferraris. Paolo Pininfarina demonstrated expertise across various design domains including furniture, architecture, nautical, and aeronautical spheres.
Mahindra Acquisition Of Pininfarina
In 2016, Paolo Pininfarina oversaw the acquisition of the company by the Mahindra Group for $185 million. Currently, Mahindra holds a stake of 76.06% in the company. In 2019, the brand introduced a fully electric Battista hypercar. This marked the debut of the Italian marque's lineup of pure-electric luxury vehicles.
The Italian company was also making losses for years, partly because carmakers have brought design in-house rather than hiring independent design firms. Mahindra has a reputation for buying undervalued companies. In 2010, it bought troubled South Korean automaker, Ssangyong Motor, and in 2015 it acquired a majority of France-based Peugeot's loss-making scooters business.