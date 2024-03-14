What North American Class 8 Truck Sales Forecast Means For Bharat Forge To MM Forgings

The North American class 8 truck market is key for Indian forging players like Bharat Forge Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., and MM Forgings Ltd. It accounts for 16% of Bharat Forge's standalone and 7% of Samvardhana Motherson's consolidated FY24 top line, according to the Morgan Stanley report.

MM Forging has noticed a change in demand, with active interest coming from North American customers, Managing Director Vidyashankar Krishnan told NDTV Profit. The discussion with customers is translating into schedules that would result in a stronger 15% growth for the company in calendar year 2024, he said.

The global economy is in a state of flux, but Europe and the U.S., which account for 35% of the company's sales, have picked up, Krishnan said.