Vodafone Idea Picks Jefferies, Axis For $2.4 Billion Share Sale

A price of around 12 rupees per share is being considered though this could change, one of the people said, indicating a 11% discount to Wednesday’s close. Mumbai-based Vodafone Idea will also consider a preferential issue of as much as 20.75 billion rupees to founder-linked firms on April 6, it said in an exchange filing Wednesday. This infusion of funds is expected from firms linked to billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, who chairs the Aditya Birla Group, two of the people said.