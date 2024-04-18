Vodafone Idea CEO Exclusive: Eyeing OTT Wave For ARPU Boost

Sajeet Manghat: What assurance have you given to long-term investors like GQG, Fidelity, UBS, among others, as you raised funds from them ahead of the FPO?

Akshaya Moondra: One of the key factors that attracts investors to us is the government's significant stake in the company, both as a shareholder and the largest credit provider.

Given our situation and balance sheet challenges, government support will be crucial. I was pleased to see statements from both the Honorable Minister and the Finance Secretary, expressing support for a healthy competitive industry and endorsing the FPO.

We also explained to them the positives of investing in the telecom sector. We shared our story with them, and to summarise, here are a few key points:

Firstly, everyone is aware of the India growth story and its implications for various industries. India has a large, growing population, unlike many other countries. Every citizen is either a customer or a potential customer, which is a significant strength. Secondly, 4G penetration levels in India are at 66%, indicating substantial room for growth.

There are three ways we foresee improvement in ARPU. First, there can be corrections in tariffs, which is quite obvious. Second, subscribers can upgrade from 2G to 4G, or from lower-tier services to higher-tier services. This is particularly important for us, as 42% of our subscribers are still on 2G.

Thirdly, the telecom industry is evolving as the primary means of digitally distributing content. Major content providers, including all OTT (Over-the-Top) players, are increasingly using telco platforms for content delivery. This trend bodes well for the growth of ARPU among customers.

Looking at the industry structure, we now have three private players and a government operator, which is a favourable setup for the industry to yield returns. This is a significant change from when there were 10 operators.

As for Vodafone Idea, we have delivered strong performance following the reforms package announcement in September 2021.

Despite liquidity constraints and subscriber losses, we have increased our 4G subscribers for 10 consecutive quarters and our ARPU has also shown consistent growth. Our revenue and Ebitda trends are moving in the right direction.

The main challenges that prevent us from fully participating in the industry and continue to lose subscribers are the lack of 4G coverage and intense service competition. Our highest priority with the funding we are receiving will be to expand our 4G coverage.

We believe this will help us retain subscribers. Currently, our new subscriber acquisition rate is already higher than our market share, indicating that lack of 4G coverage is the primary reason for subscriber loss. We are hopeful that as we expand our 4G coverage through our funding and investments, we will see positive results.