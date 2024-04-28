Veteran Private Banker Abhay Aima Dies At 63

Private banking doyen Abhay Aima passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was 63 years old.

Haseeb Drabu, longstanding friend and former Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister posted a condolence message on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Aima Saeba, not done! Childhood friend and chief protagonist in bedtime stories narrated to my son leaves me shattered. And alone. Five decades of association in Srinagar & Mumbai ends in a minute. Not fair. Abhay Aima, April 17th, 1961- April 27th, 2024. RIP."

The last rites will be performed on Sunday at the Santacruz Crematorium on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., Drabu said in a different post.

Aima retired from HDFC Bank in 2020 with an illustrious career in banking. After holding the office of Group Head – Equities and Private Banking Group, Third Party Products, NRI and International Consumer Business at the private lender, he had joined the advisory board of Spice Money in 2021. Prior to joining HDFC Bank in 1995, Aima was with Citibank.

A graduate of National Defence Academy, Aima was working towards becoming a pilot with the Indian Air Force, before switching over to banking.