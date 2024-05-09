Venturi Partners Buys Undisclosed Stake In K12 Techno Services For $27 Million

ADVERTISEMENT
Venturi Partners, a growth equity firm, on Thursday said it has invested $27 million in education sector-focused K12 Techno Services for an undisclosed stake.
Venturi calls itself a growth equity firm active in India and Southeast Asia, and the stake has been bought from Navneet Learning LLP, a subsidiary of Navneet Education.
K12 serves students in over 800 private educational institutions and has witnessed a compounded annual growth of 40% in revenues over the last five years, as per a statement.
"Venturi Partners' investment in K12 Techno reflects the underlying demand-supply mismatch for high-quality education in India, its strong management team," the statement said.
The investment has been done from its maiden $180 million fund, it said, adding that other shareholders of the company include Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures, and Navneet Learning LLP.