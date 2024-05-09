Venturi Partners Buys Undisclosed Stake In K12 Techno Services For $27 Million

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsVenturi Partners Buys Undisclosed Stake In K12 Techno Services For $27 Million
Venturi Partners invests $27 million in K12 Techno Services, an education sector-focused company, buying an undisclosed stake from Navneet Learning LLP, a subsidiary of Navneet Education.

09 May 2024, 10:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@towfiqu999999?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Towfiqu barbhuiya</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/saving-money?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Towfiqu barbhuiya/ Unsplash)

Venturi Partners, a growth equity firm, on Thursday said it has invested $27 million in education sector-focused K12 Techno Services for an undisclosed stake.

Venturi calls itself a growth equity firm active in India and Southeast Asia, and the stake has been bought from Navneet Learning LLP, a subsidiary of Navneet Education.

K12 serves students in over 800 private educational institutions and has witnessed a compounded annual growth of 40% in revenues over the last five years, as per a statement.

"Venturi Partners' investment in K12 Techno reflects the underlying demand-supply mismatch for high-quality education in India, its strong management team," the statement said.

The investment has been done from its maiden $180 million fund, it said, adding that other shareholders of the company include Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures, and Navneet Learning LLP.

