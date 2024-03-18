Vedanta’s Sterlite Said To Transfer Three Power Projects To GIC Venture

Woman walk past a Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd. transmission tower in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to supply electricity to every Indian household, connecting homes in the state of Jammu & Kashmir might be the toughest. Along India’s violence-prone northern border, engineers and construction workers are electrifying one of the country’s most inhospitable states. (Source: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)