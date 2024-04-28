Vedanta Best Placed To Benefit From Rising Commodity Prices, Say Analysts

Phillip Capital said Vedanta has successfully resolved its debt issue and commodity prices have also jumped, providing further support to the cash flows. "We continue to hold our positive outlook as we feel the commodity prices have legroom to improve from here as well driven by Chinese stimulus and improved demand in 2H. The demerger of businesses and potential sales of any assets will help the management to meet its debt obligations. We have increased our FY26 EBITDA by 17%."