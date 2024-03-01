V-Mart Expects Low Double-Digit Sales Growth In FY25: Chairman Lalit Agarwal

V-Mart Retail Ltd. is expecting low double-digit sales growth in the next financial year while it aims to consolidate its operations and improve store efficiency, according to Founder Chairman Lalit Agarwal.

“This year, we are also consolidating. We are trying to take action on stores that are not performing well. We are taking a call and will try to replace such stores,” said Agarwal, managing director at V-Mart. “So, we may not see a net high number (of stores), but we will definitely add on more than 25–30 stores in FY25.”

Given the focus on improving efficiency and profitability through consolidation, V-Mart is not eyeing any acquisitions in FY25, he said.