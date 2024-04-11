Uday Kotak Warns Of Higher Interest Rates In India Led By "Global Turbulence"

Kotak tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), that the latest rise in US inflation, coupled with brent crude prices rising to $90 and the possibility of the US Federal Reserve postponing rate cuts till closer to the US presidential elections, could have global repercussions.

The former managing director and chief executive officer of the private sector bank then added the the circumstances "Will keep rates higher for longer worldwide including India".

The only "wild card" would be China, said Kotak due to its imploding economy.