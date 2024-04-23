Uber Releases 'Lost and Found' Index 2024: Delhi Bags 'Most Forgetful City' In India Title

The index, compiled by Uber, sheds light on the most commonly forgotten items in cab rides across the country. Phones, laptop bags, clothing, and keys are among the top items left behind, followed by headphones, wallets, spectacles/sunglasses, water bottles, jewelry, and watches.

Interestingly, Saturdays seem to be the most forgetful day of the week, with Fridays and Sundays following closely behind. Evening hours, particularly around 7 PM, witness the highest frequency of items being left behind in Ubers. Moreover, riders with Apple devices seem to be the most forgetful, according to the data.

When it comes to colours, blue items are forgotten the most, followed by red and pink. Apple, Samsung, and Redmi are the top three phone brands left behind in Ubers.

Unique items such as a Ukulele instrument, coin collection, gate valve, cornflakes, and 'prasad' have also been forgotten by riders. Additionally, important documents like passports, bank papers, and business documents have been left behind, underscoring the need for vigilance.

If you find yourself in a situation where you've left something behind in an Uber, remember to follow these steps:

Open the Uber app and tap on the "Menu" icon.

Select "Your Trips" and pick the trip where you think you left something.

Tap on "Report an issue with this trip."

Choose "I lost an item."

Select "Contact my driver about a lost item."

Scroll down and type in the phone number where you want to be reached. Then tap "submit."

If you lost your phone, use a friend's number instead.

Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver.

In case you're unable to connect with the driver, utilise the in-app support to seek assistance from the Uber Support Team.