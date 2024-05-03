Titan Announces Dividend Of Rs 11

Titan Co. has announced a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for fiscal 2024, which will be paid after approval from shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting. The company announced distribution of Rs 976 crore to unitholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The dividend will be paid or dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the AGM, the company announced through an exchange filing on Friday.

In comparison, the company in July 2023 had paid a dividend of Rs 10 apiece and in FY22, it paid a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported a net profit of Rs 771 crore and a revenue gain of 20.59% at Rs 12,494 crore.