There's More To India's FDI Slowdown Than Meets The Eye

“Part of this slowdown reflects global and cyclical factors from the slowdown in the global trade flows, particularly in the manufactured goods sector," said Jeremy Zook, director-sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings.

The global FDI kitty has also shrunk, leading to a fall in flows across the world on the back of higher rates and tighter liquidity around the world, which has taken a toll on all kinds of investments.

"As a result, we saw FDI slow in many countries as global firms pushed off new investments. Further, foreign investors targeting India last year tended to prefer portfolio equity flows rather than FDI,” said Zook.

Part of the slowdown, however, is indicative of the significant competition that India faces—in both the Asia-Pacific region and globally—to attract FDI inflows.

"That (rise in share of reinvested earnings) is a normal cycle. Even in China, bulk of the FDI is reinvested earnings. As major global firms already have presence in India, they might not need to have new investments. Most of the capital gets reinvested, which becomes a large part of FDI,” said Rahul Bajoria, managing director and head of EM-Asia economics at Barclays.

"India’s market is segmented and there is massive competition at every level... It might not make sense for all companies to be here," he said. "...There is also a possibility that some may have excess capacity in other regions and would not see need to shift."