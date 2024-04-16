Tesla’s Value Declines Below $500 Billion As Risks Pile Up

The company’s troubles started in October when it warned that demand for EVs was starting to slow, but the full extent of that weakness only became apparent this month when Tesla reported first-quarter sales significantly below analysts’ expectations. Those numbers rekindled investor concerns about Tesla’s growth trajectory, and then came news that the company intends to scrap plans to make a cheaper EV and focus on building a so-called robotaxi instead. Monday’s announcement of large-scale job cuts was the latest blow.