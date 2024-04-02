Tesla’s Sales Flop Is Even More Shocking Than Elon Musk

It perhaps goes without saying that it is just odd that Tesla, a member of the S&P 500 sporting a market cap of over half a trillion dollars, didn’t bother to issue any sort of warning ahead of missing estimates so widely. Then again, we got a warning of sorts last week when an internal email from Chief Executive Elon Musk leaked. In it, he mandated that all buyers in the US would have to be given a short demonstration of Tesla’s “full-self driving,” or FSD, driver assistance technology before getting their vehicle. Later that day, he also announced, on X, free one-month trials of FSD for those drivers who hadn’t taken it.