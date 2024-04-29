Musk’s China Trip Pays Off With Key Self-Driving Hurdles Cleared

Approval for FSD in China would be a major boost for Tesla, which is coming off its first year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue since 2020. Even after slashing prices it sold fewer cars in the first quarter of 2024. The company is cutting headcount by at least 10% and looking to accelerate new models, including less-expensive vehicles, that could be ready by early 2025, if not before year-end, Musk said last week.