Telecom Body Renews Call For Revenue Share With Traffic Generator Apps

Without naming Google, the COAI letter also said: 'Crtain LTGs and their advocates have been suggesting that a fair share contribution would adversely impact the startups ecosystem in the country. Ironically, recent developments indicate to the contrary as the financially-motivated approach of the LTGs surfaced when an app store provider (a global LTG) was found removing startups and smaller India-made applications and players from its online property, quoting reasons of non-payment.' Google on March 1, 2024, began removing apps of 10 companies in India, including popular matrimony apps such as Bharat Matrimony and job search app Naukri, in a dispute over service fee payments in one of the company's fastest-growing markets.