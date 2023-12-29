Tech Jobs In India: Global Capability Centres Pick Up Hiring Slack Amid IT Slowdown

Hiring by multinationals in India is set to outpace recruitment by India’s top-tier IT services firms, highlighting the shifting sands that is tech jobs in India amid a slowdown in the $250-billion outsourcing industry.

Global capability centres, or GCCs, are likely to create 3.6 lakh jobs by fiscal 2025, according to a TeamLease Digital report shared with NDTV Profit. In comparison, net hiring by India’s top 5 IT firms is likely to remain muted for the next two to three quarters after declines over the past four quarters, according to a December report by ICRA Ltd.