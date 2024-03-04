Tata Steel, JSW Steel Downgraded To 'Sell' By CLSA Despite Strong Volume Growth

CLSA reiterates its cautious stance on the Indian steel sector given that profit pools are moving from steel mills to miners, valuations do not reflect trough spreads, and there is a risk of stimulus from China.

The foreign research firm has cut Tata Steel Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. to 'sell' as it believes margins will be weighed down by weaker spreads. It stated that volume growth for both companies "is likely to be strong, helped by capacity expansion over the next two years."

CLSA lowered the socks' Ebitda estimate by -6% to +5% for FY24-26CL on lower spread assumptions and hence cut target prices on Tata Steel and JSW Steel by 7% and 10% to Rs 135 apiece and Rs 730 apiece, respectively.

"We raise our target price for Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. from Rs 820 to Rs 840 and maintain underperform, as we believe it is relatively better off because weaker industry spreads will be more than offset by the margin expansion projects," CLSA said.