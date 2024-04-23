Tata Power Unit, Indian Bank Tie Up For Solar Rooftop Financing

Tata Power Solar Systems on Tuesday announced its partnership with state-owned Indian Bank to promote the adoption of solar rooftop among residential consumers. The collaboration aims to facilitate financing solutions under the popular Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana scheme for installations up to 3 KW, as well as extend support for installations ranging from 3 to 10 KW under the regular scheme, a statement said.