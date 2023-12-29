Tariff For GAIL's KG Pipeline Fixed At Rs 8.4 Per MmBtu

The Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board has finalised a tariff of Rs 8.4 per metric million British thermal unit for GAIL (India) Ltd.'s newly integrated Krishna Godavari basin pipeline off the east coast.

The tariff implies the maximum price GAIL can charge for the natural gas transported through the KG pipeline.

It is 77% lower than the tariff of Rs 37.01 per mmBtu that was proposed by the gas distribution company earlier this year, according to a PNGRB's order dated Dec. 27.