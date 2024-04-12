Stock Of The Day: Metropolis Healthcare Turns Debt Free, Sees Strong Q4—Key Levels To Watch

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. surged over 7% on Friday after it reported a 15% year-on-year rise in revenue growth in its core business, excluding revenue from Covid, Covid-allied tests and PPP contracts in the fourth quarter ended March 2024. This was driven by volume growth of about 8% and revenue per patient growth of 7%, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue per patient growth was largely driven by growth in the specialty testing segment, the premium wellness segment, and price increases, the filing said.

Despite the prolonged holiday period, especially in March 2024, the company experienced around a 10% annual increase in overall revenue, alongside mid-teen year-on-year growth in revenue for its core business, maintaining a consistent rise in sales volumes across various segments.

The company repaid its debt in Q4, resulting in a debt-free status as of March 31, 2024. The gross debt of the company stood at Rs 12.7 crore as of December 2023, while cash and cash equivalents were Rs 89 crore.

The company's B2C revenues grew by around 18% year-on-year in Q4 FY24. The company's target was for a 60–65% revenue contribution from B2C, compared with 53% in Q3 FY24.