Stock Of The Day: BSE Tanks On SEBI Directions — Analyst Views, Key Levels To Watch

SEBI has asked BSE to pay the regulatory fees based on their annual turnover by considering the "notional value", which is the total value of the underlying asset in an option contract.

Since the introduction of derivatives contracts in June 2000, BSE has been paying its regulatory fee to SEBI based on the annual turnover while taking into account the "premium value", which is the upfront value paid to buy an option contract. Norms dictate that the fees must be based on the notional value of option contracts.

In addition, the fees paid to SEBI by BSE for FY07 were only for a quarter instead of a full year. The exchange will now have to pay up the differential amount in fees, along with 15% interest per year.