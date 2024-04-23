Stellantis India To Hike Vehicle Prices To Beat Escalating Input Costs

Automaker Stellantis India on Tuesday said it will hike prices across all models of the Citroen brand and for the Compass and Meridian models under the Jeep brand by 0.5% from April 30, 2024, citing escalating input costs and operational expenses. This price increase will result in an increment ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 17,000 across the models, the company said in a statement.