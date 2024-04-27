SJVN Set To Complete Over 1,475-Megawatts Of Solar Projects In Q1

SJVN Ltd. is set to complete 1,475 megawatts of solar projects in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as it looks to execute projects of 3,503 megawatts during the current fiscal.

The company had 54,370 megawatts under its total renewable energy portfolio, as of December 2023. The 3,503-megawatt projects are on top of those awarded by the Solar Energy Corp. of India or under the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks scheme.