Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh Peak Led By Reliance Industries: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains to hit a fresh record high through midday on Monday, led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd.

At 12:30 p.m., the Nifty traded 151 points, or 0.67% higher, at 22,664.70, while the Sensex gained 489.47 points, or 0.7%, to trade at 74,759.08.

The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,667.50, and the Sensex touched a lifetime high of 74,769.42 so far today.

"If the Nifty crosses 22,680, the index may climb up to 22,790–22,800 in the next few sessions," according to Sudeep Shah, deputy vice president and head of technical and derivatives research at SBICAP Securities.

While Nifty may see support at 22,350 and 22,380, he said.