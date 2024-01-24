Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Expects Over Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue From Mumbai Luxury Project

Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, MD & CEO, SPRE, said, "At Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, we believe in creating more than just structures; we craft environments that redefine luxury and comfort. The Odyssey is a manifestation of this philosophy."

With an expected revenue surpassing Rs 1,000 crore, he said, the project signifies a lucrative venture that sets new standards for ultra luxury projects in South Mumbai.