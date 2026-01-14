Shadowfax Bets On Apparel, Grocery To Drive Next Growth Phase

Last-mile logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies Ltd, which started its journey in food delivery, is now positioning itself as a full-fledged logistics platform as it prepares for its upcoming Rs 1,907-crore initial public offering.

Founder Abhishek Bansal says the company’s next phase of growth will be driven by India’s rising digital penetration, particularly in the under-served apparel and grocery segments.

“Today, only about 7–8% of India’s retail sales happen online. By FY30, this could rise to 13–14%,” the chief executive officer told NDTV Profit. “When you break this down, apparel and grocery remain the most under-penetrated categories. These will be key growth drivers for us.”

Shadowfax plans to support this shift with faster, low-cost delivery solutions aimed at expanding digital commerce adoption across the country.