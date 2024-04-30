Sensex, Nifty Near Lifetime Highs Led By M&M, RIL; Nifty Bank At Record: Midday Market Update

Benchmark equity indices extended gains to trade near their respective record highs through midday on Tuesday, tracking global peers and strong quarterly results announcements. The US Fed met and trading holiday to weigh on sentiments.

At 12:48 p.m., the Nifty traded 100.80 points, or 0.45%, higher at 22,744.20, and the Sensex gained 300.36 points, or 0.4%, to trade at 74,971.64.

"We had a huge short-covering rally in banks yesterday, and it seems it is poised to cross the landmark 50,000 in a very short time," said Ajit Rambhia, founder and chief executive at Ajira Ventures. He expects the Nifty to hit a new record high very soon.

According to Rambhia, the Nifty's expiry close of 22,570 last month will act as support, while its all-time high of 22,775 will act as resistance.

He added that Nifty Bank's monthly close of 48,200 will act as good support, and it is in the free zone above this. However, he advises you to continue hedging in your positions due to the impending major events.