SBI To Zomato: Jefferies Picks 11 Stocks For The Next Five Years

Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Ambuja Cement Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, are among the top 11 picks by Jefferies for the next five years, as they are expected to deliver 15-20% compound annual growth rate or CAGR returns.

India, with a consistent history of 10-12% USD CAGR over the past 10–20 years, is now the fifth largest equity and continued reforms should maintain India's 'fastest-growing large economy' status, the research firm said.

Moreover, over the next four years, India's GDP is expected to touch $5 trillion, making it the third largest economy, as continued reforms lay the foundation for 7% long-term GDP growth.

"Consistent and fast-growing flows will likely complement FPI inflows to sustain Indian market performance," Jefferies said in itsMarch 18 note.