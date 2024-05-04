Sanjeev Nautiyal Appointed As MD And CEO Of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Nautiyal as the managing director and chief executive officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Nautiyal's appointment will take effect from July 1, 2024, for a three-year term. However, the bank announced that Nautiyal would join well before July and assume the interim role of President.

Ittira Davis, the current MD & CEO, will assist Nautiyal in transitioning to his new role. Davis had requested an early release from his term, prompting this arrangement.

