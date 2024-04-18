ReNew Partners With Japan Firm For Green Ammonia Project In India

ReNew Founder Chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha said in the statement, 'Green ammonia holds immense potential in reducing carbon emissions and the project, once ready, will contribute to a cleaner future and support India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.'

JERA Global CEO and Chair Yukio Kani said, 'Since 2017, JERA has maintained a strong partnership with ReNew, and we are pleased to expand this collaboration to the next level: the first green hydrogen and ammonia development project for JERA.'

This joint development agreement represents a significant milestone and an exciting advancement moving us one step closer to realising decarbonised society, with a focus on the sustainability, affordability, and stability of future energy, Kani stated.