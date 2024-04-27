RBL Bank Recommends Dividend Of Rs 1.5 Per Share

RBL Bank reported a 30% growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 353 crore in the March quarter, driven by a jump in other income, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg pegged the bottom line at Rs 322.11 crore for the quarter. On a sequential basis, the net profit of the private lender grew by 50%.

Other income rose 30% year over year to Rs 875.5 crore in the quarter under review. Of this, core fee income grew 26% year over year to Rs 829 crore.

Other income includes commission income from non-fund-based banking activities, fees, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, and profit and loss (including revaluation) from investments.