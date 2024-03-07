RBI's New Card Network Rule Spells Opportunity For RuPay Cards

The homegrown RuPay card network may just get a boost, as credit card portability is now a reality, as per bankers in the know. According the Reserve Bank of India, starting Sept. 6, Indian credit card holders can freely decide the card network they want to use.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Indian banking regulator said that for new users, the bank will offer options and the existing cardholders can make the choice at the time of renewal. The rule, though, is only applicable to lenders who have more than 10 lakh active credit cards.

"If you push RuPay, the earnings out of processing transactions would remain in the country," said Vijay Jasuja, former managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Card and Payment Services Pvt. "Initially, there was an acceptance problem for RuPay internationally," he said, but that seems to be changing.

The RuPay credit card can be used for international transactions at any PoS, ATM and e-commerce website which are enabled on payments networks across the world, such as Discover Financial Services, UnionPay, Pulse, JCB, Diners Club International.

While Visa has more merchant locations, payments networks like Discover Financial Services, JCB, and Diners Club International are acceptable in most countries.

"RuPay does not have its own infrastructure globally. So, wherever the partner cards are accepted, RuPay cards can be used for seamless transactions," Ankush Dixit, founder and CEO of Multiply told NDTV Profit.

An added benefit for RuPay cardholders is that they can make payments through Unified Payments Interface, Dixit said. This is an overlay for global acceptance, as Indians can now use UPI to make payments in seven countries, namely Sri Lanka, Mauritius, France, UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, and Nepal.

"NPCI and RBI is trying to cash in on huge volumes of UPI transactions in comparison to credit card and debit cards (payments)," Dixit said. "I think they have deliberately not enabled Visa and Mastercard on UPI and it won't happen for some time because they want to give a lead to RuPay," he said.

However, it is not going to be an easy sail for RuPay either. To attract Visa and Mastercard holders, RuPay will need to enter into partnerships with high-end brands and services to offer competitive benefits, Dixit said.