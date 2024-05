The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday lifted ban Bajaj Finance Ltd. from lending under its “eCOM” and “Insta EMI Card” products with immediate effect.

The country's central bank the country's central bank has conveyed its decision to the company on Thursday about lifting the restrictions on eCOM and online digital ‘Insta EMI Card’ based on the on the remedial actions taken by the non-banking financial company, according to a stock exchange filing.

This is a developing story...