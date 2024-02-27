RBI Approves Appointment Of Munish Sharda As Axis Bank's Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Munish Sharda as executive director and full-time director of Axis Bank, the lender informed exchanges on Tuesday.

Sharda took charge for a period of three years.

The 52-year-old banker has served as the group executive—retail assets—and head of Bharat Banking at Axis Bank since September 2021. He was responsible for driving business growth in rural and semi-urban markets across all product offerings.

He brings 25 years of experience in the banking and financial services sectors.

Prior to this, the newly-designated ED was MD and CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. for over seven years, where he led transformation and growth and scaled up the business. He has had a couple of stints in the consumer goods industry with Blow Plast Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

He started his financial services career with Citibank India. Sharda holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow.