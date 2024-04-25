Puravankara Secures Rs 1,150 Crore From HDFC Capital For Housing Projects

Vipul Roongta, Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Capital, said, "Through our partnership with Puravankara, we will focus on meeting the increasing demand for high-quality homes for mid-income households in India." Puravankara Group has completed 83 projects measuring about 48 million sq ft across nine cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company's total land bank is around 41 million square feet and ongoing projects add up to 29 million square feet.