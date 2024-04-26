Spanish Beauty Billionaires Seek IPO to Ward Off Succession Drama

“It's pretty common that families will move towards maybe having a family share at the board but not having a family CEO at the business,” said Jennifer Pendergast, a professor who studies such entities at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “They typically do it because they acknowledge that the more family members there are the more complicated this is going to get, and it's going to be something that could create tension or conflict within the family so it's just easier to say going forward we won't have family members because we don't have to worry about choosing them.”