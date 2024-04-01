Property Registration In Mumbai Municipal Area Up 8% In March On Better Demand: Report

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "The residential real estate sector in Mumbai has continued to perform exceptionally well in March 2024. The consistent increase in property sale registrations during March highlights the market's attractiveness among homebuyers."

"This optimistic trend is likely to persist, especially with the strong economic growth and an amenable interest rate environment in the upcoming quarters, which will support the momentum and foster a favourable environment for prospective homebuyers," he added.