Ola Krutrim Launches Android App; iOS, Developer SDK Coming Soon

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal-led Krutrim on Saturday launched its Android app at a developer conference in Bengaluru. The founder added that the company will soon be rolling out an iOS app and a Python software development kit tool for developers.

The launch was announced by Aggarwal and his team at DevSparks 2024, a developer conference where Krutrim was also unveiled as a open cloud AI platform.

It further opened up its cloud platform - Krutrim Cloud - to enterprises, researchers, and developers at costs claimed to be "at a fraction of current costs."

"The cloud platform provides access to state-of-the-art AI computing infrastructure, Krutrim’s foundational Models and open-source models being hosted on Krutrim Cloud. The platform also provides foundational location services APIs & SDKs to build innovative localised mapping based solutions," a statement added.

In December 2023, at Krutrim's launch, it was inaugurated as a full-stack platform involved in building AI chips, a family of large language models and a user-facing app.

Aggarwal said that Krutrim has been strongly rooted into Indian values and data with over 10+ Indian languages and is ready to assist in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even 'Hinglish.'

In January, Krutrim became India's first AI unicorn after raising $50 million at a $1 billion valuation, led by prominent investors such as Matrix Partners India and others.