No More 10-Minute Delivery: Government Asks Blinkit, Zomato, Delivery To Drop Delivery Time Limit

The Labour ministry on Tuesday has directed quick-commerce companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto to remove the 10-minute delivery time limit.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of these platforms and told them to prioritise the safety of delivery partners, reported NDTV.

According to news agency ANI, Blinkit has already acted on the directive and removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding. Other aggregators are expected to follow suit in the coming days. The move is aimed at ensuring greater safety, security and improved working conditions for gig workers.

The Labour Ministry directive came after gig workers strike in December to demand better payouts and improved working conditions. The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union went on a strike on Dec 31, to collectively raise demands concerning the rights, welfare, and dignity of gig and platform workers across India.